Car Sales Increase By 4 Pc, Two-Wheeler Sales Drop By 17 Pc In April: SIAM

Passenger vehicles dispatches from factories to company dealerships in the country increased 4 per cent year-on-year to 3,48,847 units in April, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,35,629 units in April last year.

"The Passenger vehicles segment posted its highest-ever sales of April in 2025 of 3.49 lakh units, with a growth of 3.9 per cent as compared with April 2024," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

Total two-wheeler dispatches, however, declined 17 per cent year-on-year to 14,58,784 units in April, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

The bike, scooter and moped wholesales in April 2024 stood at 17,51,393 units.

Last month scooter sales stood at 5,48,370 units, down 6 per cent from 5,81,277 units in April 2024.

Motorcycle dispatches declined 23 per cent year-on-year at 8,71,666 units in April.

Moped wholesales stood at 38,748 units last month, down 8 per cent, as compared to 41,924 units in the year-ago period.

Menon said the two-wheeler segment witnessed a high base effect in April last year, while it is likely to pick up in coming months.

Three-wheelers de-grew marginally year-on-year to 49,441 units last month.

Menon stated that the auto industry smoothly transitioned to the new regulatory regime of second stage of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 regulation for two- and three-wheelers from April 2025 onwards, in addition to rolling out E-20 compliant gasoline vehicles across the country from this month.