Brixton Motorcycles Launches Crossfire, Cromwell Bikes In India; Check Prices, Specs

Brixton Motorcycles has officially entered the Indian motorcycle scene with the launch of four new products in the country. Following a series of teasers, the brand has finally launched the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X in the Indian market, with the bikes priced at Rs 4.74 lakh, Rs 5.19 lakh, Rs 7.83 lakh, and Rs 9.10 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom). All of these brand models will be sold as completely knocked down (CKD) units.

Brixton Crossfire 500X

The new products of the brand will have a neo-retro design with the Crossfire 500X sporting a cafe racer design while the Crossfire 500XC is the scrambler version of the bike. Similarly, the Cromwell 1200 comes with a roadster design while the Cromwell 1200X has the characteristics of a scrambler.

Brixton Crossfire 500X and Crossfire 500XC

Underpinning the Brixton Crossfire 500X and Crossfire 500XC is a 486cc liquid-cooled inline twin-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 46 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque while revving at 4,350 rpm. It works in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox on both models. The brand claims the power can be used to push the motorcycle to a top speed of 160 kmph.

Brixton Crossfire 500XC

The Crossfire 500X uses USD forks at the front end with a swingarm with a single shock absorber at the rear. Both of these are sourced from Kayaba and are adjustable. Meanwhile, the scrambler derivative of the bike comes with USD offering adjustable preload, compression damping, and rebound damping at the front end. The rear end of the bike has a single shock absorber which offers preload adjustability. The braking duties on the bikes are handled by a 320 mm disc brake at the front end and a 240 mm disc at the rear end.

Brixton Cromwell 1200 and 1200X

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 comes with a roadster design while the 1200X is the scrambler version of the bike. While sharing the same genes, the bikes tread different paths using the same 1222 cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine which produces 81 hp of power and 108 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Brixton Cromwell 1200

Both bikes share their hardware and have the same telescopic front suspension and double struts at the rear end, both sourced from Kayaba. Although, the rear suspension setup on the 1200X offers preload adjustability. For braking both bikes use twin 310 mm disc brakes at the front end and a single 260 mm disc at the rear end.