Brixton Crossfire And Cromwell Motorcycles Official Bookings Open In India

Brixton Motorcycles will start its Indian innings with four new motorcycles in November 2024. The brand has opened official bookings for Rs 2,999. It will be launching the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X. Let's take a look at what these motorcycles have to offer.

Brixton Crossfire 500X and Crossfire 500XC

This motorcycle will be available in two variants: the 500X and the 500XC. The Crossfire 500X features café racer styling, while the Crossfire 500XC is a scrambler designed for off-road riding. Both are powered by a 486cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 47 hp and 43 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit, and the claimed top speed is rated at 160 km/h.

Cromwell 1200

Brixton Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200X

The Austrian brand will also introduce the larger Cromwell range of motorcycles. The Cromwell 1200 features neo-retro styling, while the Cromwell 1200X is a scrambler. Both motorcycles are powered by a 1,222cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 83 hp and 108 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Brixton Motorcycles has entered India by partnering with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd India. The manufacturing plant will be established in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The brand aims to be present in 13 cities: Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Panjim, and Vapi.

In terms of pricing, we expect Brixton to price the Crossfire 500 range around the Rs 6 lakh mark, while the Cromwell 1200 is likely to be priced north of Rs 10 lakh (all ex-showroom prices).