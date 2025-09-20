Bridgestone India Cuts Tyre Costs Post GST Reforms

Bridgestone India announced that it will transfer the advantages of the government's GST rate cut to its customers, with new pricing taking effect on September 22. This reduction in prices will cover the entire range of the company's products, including both commercial and passenger vehicle categories.



This action follows the Government of India's decision to reduce GST rates on tyres. Bridgestone has confirmed that the price adjustments will apply to all types of tyres, including premium, standard, and specialty options available in the Indian market.

Rajarshi Moitra, the Deputy Managing Director of Bridgestone India, said, “This decision by the Government reflects a forward-looking approach to strengthening the automotive ecosystem and we thank the Honourable Prime Minister and the Government for the same. Bridgestone India is proud to pass on the benefit of the GST reduction to our customers, supporting not just affordability but also encouraging sustainable and safer mobility practices.”



He also mentioned that the company is passing on the benefits of the GST reduction to improve affordability and promote sustainable mobility practices.



The decrease in GST rates on tyres is part of a larger tax reform initiative aimed at making automotive components more accessible to consumers. This adjustment is anticipated to benefit vehicle owners throughout India by reducing the expenses related to tyre replacement and upkeep.