Bobby Deol Buys B-Town's Fastest Range Rover Worth Over Rs 2.95 Crore; Check Pics

Bobby Deol buys Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, well-recognised for his recent roles in movies like Animal and Class of 83, seems to have a taste for Range Rover SUVs. Already an owner of a Range Rover Autobiography, the actor has bought another vehicle of the brand. This time around, the actor has chosen a vehicle even more unique than the Autobiography in his garage. Specifically, he brought home the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two worth over Rs 2.95 crore in the Indian market, and here's why the SUV is special.
The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, as the name suggests, is the second iteration of this high-performance vehicle. The brand launched it after the success of the first edition in the market, and it comes with a lot of elements focused on improving its performance. Furthermore, the SUV gets multiple customisation options and a few unique paint scheme options like Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin. Based on the pictures, Bobby Deol has chosen the Blue Nebula color for his SUV.
Also Read: What's the Buzz About Janhvi Kapoor and Taarzan: The Wonder Car?
Bobby Deol's Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two houses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine. This unit is tuned to put out 626 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. The power is transferred to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Using this power, the SUV steps into supercar territory with the capability to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 290 kmph. With these numbers, it is one of the fastest SUVs of the brand.
The Blue Nebula theme of the actor's new SUV is complemented by the Satin Forged Carbon exterior pack. Along with this, it gets a painted carbon-fibre bonnet and 23-inch forged alloy wheels with Blue Nebula brake callipers. In this version, the cabin features SV Performance seats upholstered in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather. However, there are other optional packs available. Hence, we are not sure of the exact details of the actor's unit.
The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, as the name suggests, is the second iteration of this high-performance vehicle. The brand launched it after the success of the first edition in the market, and it comes with a lot of elements focused on improving its performance. Furthermore, the SUV gets multiple customisation options and a few unique paint scheme options like Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin. Based on the pictures, Bobby Deol has chosen the Blue Nebula color for his SUV.
Also Read: What's the Buzz About Janhvi Kapoor and Taarzan: The Wonder Car?
Bobby Deol's Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two houses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine. This unit is tuned to put out 626 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. The power is transferred to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Using this power, the SUV steps into supercar territory with the capability to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 290 kmph. With these numbers, it is one of the fastest SUVs of the brand.
The Blue Nebula theme of the actor's new SUV is complemented by the Satin Forged Carbon exterior pack. Along with this, it gets a painted carbon-fibre bonnet and 23-inch forged alloy wheels with Blue Nebula brake callipers. In this version, the cabin features SV Performance seats upholstered in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather. However, there are other optional packs available. Hence, we are not sure of the exact details of the actor's unit.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world