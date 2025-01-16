Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 - Spotlight on the Components Show

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is back with its second edition, ready to shine a spotlight on India's growing prowess in next-generation mobility solutions. This year's event stands apart by being hosted across three prominent venues: Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, underscoring its expanding scale and ambition.

The Auto Components Show at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, will host various industry players, set to unveil cutting-edge technologies, showcasing a future where mobility is smarter, safer and more sustainable. From electrification and autonomous technologies to advanced auto components, the event will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the automotive sector.



Spark Minda, as one key participant at the Components show, is going to showcase its tech and innovation at the event. Speaking on this, Mr. Aakash Minda, Executive Director, Minda Corporation said:

"Spark Minda, at Auto Expo - The Component Show - 2025, is looking forward to unveiling its latest array of offerings along with industry majors. This is the perfect platform for us to demonstrate our commitment to mobility through smarter, safer and more sustainable solutions. Our 570 sq. meter pavilion at the expo will have life size demo acrylic vehicles, showcasing our engineering excellence, auto components and technological capabilities. From day one, Spark Minda has been focused on quality manufacturing, in line with the government's 'Make in India' and 'Viksit Bharat' vision. We are proud to be part of India's journey to become a global manufacturing hub by building and modernizing components on a larger scale."

Minda's participation reflects a broader industry trend where leading automotive companies are prioritizing sustainability alongside innovation. The emphasis is on building smarter and greener solutions while enhancing safety and functionality across all vehicle categories.

The Components Show is designed to empower new age businesses to collaborate with industry leaders, display their capabilities and explore new markets. Speaking about this inclusive approach, Shradha Suri Marwah, CMD, Subros said: "Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with The Components Show as part of it is a platform that showcases India's strength in mobility innovation and manufacturing. While the show focuses on future ready solutions like electrification, autonomous technologies and sustainability, it also highlights India's automotive supply chain. Together we will redefine the global narrative on sustainable and advanced mobility and position India as a leader in it."

With the global auto industry moving towards sustainable practices, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is well timed. The focus on green mobility, autonomous technologies and electrification is in line with the government's vision of making India a global manufacturing hub.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is the symbol of India's automotive aspirations where innovation meets sustainability and the future of smarter, safer and greener mobility is defined.