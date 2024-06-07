Bajaj Chetak 2901 Launched At Rs 95,998; Offers 123 Km-Range

Bajaj Auto on Friday expanded its Chetak electric scooter line-up, introducing Chetak 2901 in the Indian market. Chetak 2901 is launched at Rs 95,998 (ex-showroom). The company has begun shipping out Chetak 2901 to the dealerships.

The new Chetak 2901 is an affordable variant in Bajaj's electric scooter series with a range of 123 kilometres (ARAI-certified). The Chetak 2901 shares its 2.9 kWh battery pack with Urbane variant, which takes about six hours to full charge. The Chetak 2901 boasts a metal body for durability and comes in four colours: Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow and Azure Blue.

The Chetak 2901 is equipped with features such as a coloured digital console, alloy wheels, and Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can choose to upgrade these features with the TecPac at a premium of Rs 3,000. The TecPac enables features such as Hill Hold, Reverse, Sport and Economy modes, Call and Music Control, Follow Me Home lights and Bluetooth App connectivity. Chetak 2901 comes with an off-board charger.

Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., shared, “ The Chetak 2901 is designed, specced and priced to attract customers who are currently purchasing a petrol scooter to a proper full-size metal body electric scooter that can match and exceed a petrol scooter, without denting their wallet. The Chetak 2901 can be had for an on-road price close to that of a petrol scooter and comes with more than 123 kilometres of ARAI-certified range.

According to the top official, delivery to consumers will start from June 15 onwards. Chetak scooters are available at over 500 showrooms across India.