Auto Expo 2025: Hyundai, TVS Collaborate & Display E3W Concept For Last Mile Mobility

Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company have used the opportunity at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 to unveil and showcase electric three-wheelers and micro-four-wheelers. Furthermore, the brands are exploring partnership opportunities to work on last-mile mobility in the Indian market.

The brands are yet to make the partnership official by signing a binding agreement. However, the South Korean conglomerate, Hyundai Motor is exploring the potential to offer technology, design, and engineering technology to Indian manufacturers. Meanwhile, TVS Motor will explore manufacturing and marketing opportunities.



Commenting on the announcement, Sharad Mishra, President, of Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS is proud to partner with Hyundai to shape the future of urban mobility. By combining Hyundai's global expertise with our deep understanding of mobility solutions, we aim to develop next-generation micro-mobility solutions that redefine last-mile connectivity. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a shared vision, we are confident that this partnership will deliver impactful solutions that set new standards in design, engineering, technology, and quality."

The electric three-wheeler showcased at Hyundai Motor's pavilion brings an innovative touch to the vehicle, which the brand claims to be eco-friendly and versatile. The brand claims that it can be used by more people as well as cargo. Furthermore, it has been designed to have a compact size which can make it easily maneuverable in tight streets. The design also allows to lift the vehicle's body to help it navigate through water-logged streets.

Commenting on the concepts, Mr SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design, Hyundai Motor, said, "Hyundai Motor is a customer-centric brand, and caring for people in India is our first mission. This commitment has driven us to explore designing micro-mobility solutions tailored to India's unique environment, reimagining the iconic three-wheeler to enhance mobility experiences through thoughtful design. Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India."