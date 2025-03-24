Audi India Inaugurates Pop-Up Store In Kanpur; Details

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today inaugurated a new pop-up store in Kanpur. The pop-up store is strategically situated within the city's elite Cawnpore Club and will have a car and Audi genuine accessories and merchandise on display. The store has been opened to provide a streamlined yet interactive experience for customers exploring Audi's vehicles, accessories, and technologies.

The store features an indoor car display. This compact yet premium space merges Audi's signature sophistication with cutting-edge digital engagement tools. An Audi Library unit showcases accessories such as custom interiors and performance upgrades. The space also includes a lounge seating area, refreshment counter, and consultation area for customer discussions.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "The Kanpur pop-up store reflects Audi's commitment to human-centricity and enhanced customer engagement. Uttar Pradesh remains a key market, with luxury car demand growing substantially, especially in cities like Kanpur. The pop-up format allows us to engage directly with customers in the region who value discretion but seek cutting-edge access. We are confident that pop-up store at Kanpur will be well received by our discerning customers and luxury car enthusiasts."



Mr. Gautam Garg, Dealer Principal, Audi Lucknow, said, "We have been proudly associated with Audi in Uttar Pradesh for over a decade and have witnessed growing demand for luxury automobiles in this region. This intimate pop-up format enables us to provide highly personalized consultations and immersive experiences that align perfectly with the expectations of our sophisticated clientele. The digital tools and consultation-focused approach reflect Audi's commitment to elevating the customer journey beyond traditional retail experiences.



From Left to Right - Mr. Gautam Garg, Dealer Principal, Audi Lucknow, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, Mr. Nitin Kohli, Head of Sales & Network, Audi India.

The pop-up store is aimed at boosting brand visibility, generating leads, and facilitating sales. Customers can interact with digital tools to explore vehicle features, compare models, and configure preferences. The brand will focus on personalized consultations rather than traditional showroom setups.

Following the industry wide trend, Audi is also expected to increase the prices of its lineup soon. The exact details of the price increase per car has not been confirmed yet.