Ashok Leyland Reports 3 Percent Rise In Domestic Wholesale In January 2025

Ashok Leyland, the commercial vehicle manufacturer has reported a 3 percent hike in the sales of its vehicles in January 2025. It sold a total of 15327 vehicles including- medium and heavy commercial trucks, buses, and light commercial vehicles in January 2025. In January 2024, it sold 14899 units of commercial vehicles.

Ashok Leyland sold a total of 7,839 units of M&HCV trucks, and 2025 units of M&HCV buses in January 2025. In the previous year, i.e. 2024, the sales of M&HCV trucks stood at 7,581 units, and the sales of the M&HCV buses were restricted at 1874 units. Ashok Leyland also achieved a rise in sales of the LCV to 5,463 units in January 2025, which was 5,444 in January 2024.



Ashok Leyland also saw an 8 per cent rise in the domestic sales and export of its vehicles. According to the sales data, it made a total sales and export of 1138 units of M&HCV in January 2025, which is higher in comparison to the 10,218 units sold and exported in January 2024. The units mentioned include the sales and export of 8,269 units of trucks, 3,115 units of buses in January 2025 and 7,770 units of trucks, and 2,448 units of buses in January 2024.

The sales and export of light commercial vehicles also recorded a rise of 2 per cent. It sold and exported 5,829 units of LCV in January 2025, which was restricted to 5,721 units in January.