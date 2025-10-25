2026 Kawasaki KLE500 Debuts With Twin Cylinder Engine; Details

Kawasaki has finally unveiled its new middle-weight adventure motorcycle, the KLE500. This machine revives the KLE500 name, which was first introduced in 1991 and later taken off the market in 2007. Now revealed in all its glory, the bike was first teased at last year's EICMA and has been in the discussions ever since. It sits between the brand's Versys-X300 and the KLR650, with a design meant for performance off-road and on the streets.

Kawasaki's latest adventure motorcycle will be available in two variants: the standard KLE500 ABS and the Special Edition KLE500 SE ABS, both featuring the same 451cc parallel-twin engine found in the current Ninja 500. Unlike the Ninja 500, the company claims that this engine provides a smooth power delivery. Its transmission system includes an Assist & Slipper Clutch, which could be beneficial for new riders or those tackling tricky terrains.

The KLE500 ABS is constructed on a high-tensile steel trellis frame. At the front, the bike is equipped with a 43mm inverted fork offering 210 mm of travel, while the rear utilizes a new Uni-Trak linkage system providing 200 mm of travel, with preload adjustment. As a result, the ground clearance measures 172 mm. The motorcycle features a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, with steel spokes and IRC GP-410 tires. This setup leads to a seat height of 861 mm.

Braking power comes from a single 300mm disc in the front, accompanied by a balanced actuating dual-piston caliper. The rear has a 230mm disc used in conjunction with a dual-piston caliper. Riders have the option to turn off ABS in both front and rear through a switch located on the left handlebar for off-road situations.

An elevated, aluminum fat-type handlebar and slightly forward-placed footpegs are intended to create a natural and comfortable riding position for both seated and standing off-road scenarios. Kawasaki also notes that the wide handlebar enables greater freedom of movement while reducing vibrations, and the narrow fuel tank provides smoother transitions from sitting to standing, aiding riders in maintaining control and balance on difficult terrains.

The KLE500 ABS is equipped with a high-contrast full LCD instrument panel, while the SE model features a full-color TFT display. The panel offers a broad range of functionalities, including the odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, dual trip meters, remaining range, both current and average fuel consumption, coolant temperature, clock, service alerts, and notifications for connected devices such as email and phone calls. Additional connectivity capabilities are accessible through the Rideology app.