2025 Maruti Dzire Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Nov 11 Launch

Maruti Suzuki's big launch for this year, the new-gen Dzire, has been spotted undisguised for the first time. It is set to launch on November 11 and will sport a radical departure from the current model that's on sale. The Dzire will be the one and only launch from India's largest carmaker (by volume) in 2024.

The undisguised model has been spotted near a dealership, revealing several design details, including a brand-new front grille with a piano black unit on top featuring the Suzuki logo in the center. It also gets LED headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and a sporty bumper. The side profile reveals power-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and dual-tone machine-finished alloy wheels.

The rear end has a new tail lamp design with revised internals, an updated bumper, a connected chrome bar, a shark fin antenna, and a boot lid spoiler. This particular example doesn't have it, but past test mules have been spotted with a sunroof as well.

Inside, the new-gen Dzire will be similar to the new Swift but with slight differences in layout and interior color. Expected features include a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, a 360-degree parking camera, cruise control, six airbags, and more. Under the hood will be a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT option. As before, Maruti will also introduce a CNG variant of the Dzire.

It will renew its rivalry with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze.

