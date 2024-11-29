2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 & V4 S Revealed

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 will be launched in India next year as well

Ducati took the wraps off the updated Streetfighter V4, which will go on sale internationally and will be launched in India sometime next year. For 2025, the Streetfighter V4 gets similar updates to the Panigale V4 and the V4 S, which were revealed in July 2024. To begin with, the superbike gets a few design updates on the lines of the Panigale V4, with new LED headlights that look angrier and meaner than before. The other new addition are the biplane wings, which generate a downforce of 17+kg at 270 kmph. Then there is the new underbelly exhaust along with the hollow double-sided swingarm taken straight from the 2025 Panigale V4.

The handlebar on the Streetfighter V4 has been brought closer to the rider by 10 mm and the seat now offers more room, particularly for taller riders. The footpegs too move lower and forward by 10 mm, offering more comfort. The chassis of the Streetfighter V4 is completely new, derived from the new Panigale V4. The front frame is therefore lighter (3.47 kg in weight compared to the previous 4.42) and remodulated in stiffness compared to the previous model (-39% in lateral) to offer better confidence when leaning over.

The Desmosedici Stradale of the new Streetfighter V4 has had its distribution diagram revised compared to the version of the previous model, with cams with a different profile and a higher lift value. The Desmosedici Stradale engine, Euro5+ homologated, delivers 214 hp at 13,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. The motorcycle weighs in at 189 kg without fuel.

Where the Streetfighter V4 and the V4 S differ is that the standard model gets 43 mm Showa USD fork and a Sachs monoshock, which are manually adjustable in addition to a Sachs steering damper. The V4 S gets top-of-the-line Ohlins NIX-30 USD fork with Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 control system and Ohlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 control system. Then, there is an Ohlins steering damper as well.

Other differences include forged Aluminium rims on the V4 S whereas the V4 gets light alloy wheels, which are 2.2 kg heavier. Both motorcycles are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa rubber at both ends. The V4 S also gets lithium-ion battery while the V4 gets a lead acid battery. Coming to the brakes, both models get Brembo Hypure callipers gripping twin 330 mm disc up front. At the rear is a single 245 mm disc with Brembo calliper.

The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 models are loaded with electronic rider aids such as cornering ABS, wheelie control, engine brake control, traction control, slide control, power launch and Ducati's vehicle observer as well. There are four riding modes and four engine power modes in addition to all the other electronics.