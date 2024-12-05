2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Revealed; Likely To Be Launched In India Next Year

The Ducati Multistrada V2 is likely to be launched in India next year

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover and is all set to go on sale internationally from January 2025. It gets significant updates over the older model, which includes a new engine, new design and is also lighter by 18 kg. There will be two variants on offer - V2 and V2 S. The new sport tourer from Ducati will be offered in two colours - Ducati Red and Storm Green. Expect the new Multistrada V2 to be launched in India sometime next year as well.

The overall design of the new Multi V2 is similar to that of the current Multi V4, with a shorter, sharper beak, tall windscreen and an updated rear section. The new storm green colour looks quite good on the sport touring motorcycle. The rider and passenger seats have been redesigned, and passenger roominess has been improved compared to the previous model. To allow the rider to rest their feet on the ground safely, the new Multistrada V2 gets a seat that can be adjusted to two positions, with heights of 850 and 830 mm.

The Multistrada V2 gets a new 890 cc 90-degree L-Twin engine which also does duty on the Streetfighter V2. The engine makes 114 hp at 10,750 rpm along with 92.1 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Ducati says that more than 70 per cent of the maximum torque is already available at 3,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which comes equipped with a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard.

The 2025 Multistrada V2 is equipped with a completely redesigned frame, rear subframe and swingarm. The frame is an Aluminium monocoque that uses the engine as a stressed element, the rear subframe is a steel trellis and the swingarm is done in cast Aluminium. All this, combined with the new V2 engine, makes for 199 kg dry weight and 202 kg for the V2 S version equipped with semiactive suspension. This is 18 kg less than the outgoing model.

The Multistrada V2 is equipped with a Marzocchi fork with 45 mm tubes and a Sachs shock absorber with progressive link, both fully adjustable. The Multistrada V2 S gets semi-active suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension electronic control that limit diving during braking and the tendency to squat during acceleration.

Both variants of the Multistrada V2 are equipped with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres and 170 mm of suspension travel. The Brembo braking system features twin 320 mm front discs and a single 265 mm disc.

The new Multistrada V2 boasts a complete electronics package, manageable via redesigned handlebar controls and the new 5-inch TFT colour dashboard, with a completely revamped multilingual interface based on three different info modes.

The five available riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro and Wet) can set the engine power and response to pre-configured and modifiable values, thanks to the four power modes with which the engine is equipped.

The riding modes, of course, set the cornering ABS, Ducati traction control, Ducati wheelie control and engine brake control to pre-defined levels, which can be modified by the rider. Cruise control and a USB charging port come as standard on both models.