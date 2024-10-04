2024 Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched At Rs 8.45 Lakh: What's Different

Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors launched the Camo edition of Punch on Friday, starting at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is based on mid-spec Accomplished Plus and top-spec Creative Plus variants, and commands Rs 15,000 over them.

Highlight on the exterior is the new Seaweed Green colour with complementing white roof. Camo edition rides on 16-inch charcoal grey alloy wheels. The Camo edition was previously introduced in 2022 for some limited units.

On the inside, the Camo edition features premium upholstery with a Camo-themed pattern. It also gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other comfort-tech features include a wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a fast C-type USB charger and a grand console with an armrest.

There is a Camo badge finished in white on the fender for visual distinction. The Camo Edition of Tata Punch is available in petrol and CNG variants.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “A rich value proposition, perfect combination of style with functionality and ever-growing popularity has made Tata Punch the highest-selling vehicle across all segments in FY25. On popular demand, we are reintroducing another limited CAMO edition of the Punch”

