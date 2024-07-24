2024 BMW 5-Series LWB Price Comparison: Here's How It Fares Against Rivals

The luxury saloon business has always been a warmed-up affair in the Indian market. As much as Indians love cars with high mileage and high ride height, they have an equal affinity for large luxury saloons, especially those coming with great driving dynamics. For this very reason, BMW India has received a great response for the 5-Series sedan. Now in 2024, it is launched in its 8th-generation rendition at an ex-showroom price of Rs 72.9 lakhs. Interestingly, the new-gen BMW 5-Series goes on sale in India in a long-wheelbase format, and there's just one trim on offer - the BMW 530Li M Sport. How does it fare against its rivals in terms of pricing? Well, let's give it a read.

BMW 5-Series LWB Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Moving to the Audi A6, it has a starting price of Rs 64.41 lakh. However, prices for the A6 go up to Rs 70.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim. The Volvo S90 is on sale in just one variant like the new BMW 5-Series LWB, which is priced at Rs 69.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch: 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase First Look

Lastly, the most affordable saloon in the segment remains the Lexus ES 300h. It is also on sale in two variants. The prices start from Rs 63.10 lakh and go up to Rs 69.70 lakh, ex-showroom.