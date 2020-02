Two people have been arrested for uploading pornographic videos in Aurangabad.

Two men have been arrested for uploading pornographic videos of children on social media in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Vijay V Sarode and Syed Akbar, both 36 years old.

The two were arrested earlier this week after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) informed the Maharashtra cyber police about their activities, a police official said.