2 Children Killed In Stampede During Chhath Puja In Bihar's Aurangabad

Two children were killed in a stampede at Bihar's Aurangabad during the Chhath Puja on Saturday evening. A few people have also been reported to have suffered injuries in the incident near the Sun temple in Deb.

According to police, the incident took place when the devotees were returning after observing Chhath.

The deceased children were identified as a six-year-old boy from Patna and an 18-month-old girl from Bhojpur.

District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and senior cop Deepak Barnwal met the family of the children. They said that an unexpectedly large number of devotees had turned up for the Chhath puja.

The officials have promised an ex-gratia amount to the family members of the children.

