Navjot Sidhu To File Nomination Papers For Amritsar Seat Tomorrow

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress chief, will file his nomination papers for Amritsar (East) assembly seat tomorrow.

"Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11.15," the 58-year-old leader said in a tweet.

Mr Sidhu is the sitting MLA from Amritsar East, a seat he won comfortably in 2017 with no big face contesting against him.

The Congress leader will be up against Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia in a head-to-head contest.

This would be the second seat Bikram Majithia will be contesting. He had won the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections from Majithia, an assembly segment in Amritsar, seen as his "safe seat".

In December, Mr Majithia, 46, was booked in a drugs case and later received anticipatory bail from the High Court. He is currently being investigated by a Special Investigation Team.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, during his Punjab visit, sprang a surprise when he said the party will soon announce a Chief Minister candidate and the decision will be taken by workers.

With a raging Navjot Sidhu versus Charanjit Singh Channi rivalry threatening to hurt the Congress campaign for next month's Punjab election, Mr Gandhi stressed that "two people can't lead, only one can".

Navjot Sidhu "assured" Rahul Gandhi that he would accept his decision, no matter what.

Mr Sidhu's ties with the new Chief Minister have been far from smooth as neither is willing to pass up on the top job.

Punjab votes next month with four other states and the results will be declared on March 10.