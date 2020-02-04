Delhi Elections Live Updates: BJP Doesn't Want Any Solution To Shaheen Bagh, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Election to Delhi assembly will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is expected to release their manifesto for 2020 Delhi assembly elections today, as campaigning for the polls is in full swing. The elections are scheduled for February 8. The BJP and Congress have released their manifestos.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Dwarka area today while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold public rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar areas.

Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh will also address a rally in Rajouri Garden area today.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Delhi election campaigning:

Feb 04, 2020 12:16 (IST) People are waiting...: JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda says: "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised the people of Delhi to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras and set up wi-fi across the capital. Till date, people are waiting for these cameras and wi-fi signals." BJP National President JP Nadda says: "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised the people of Delhi to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras and set up wi-fi across the capital. Till date, people are waiting for these cameras and wi-fi signals."

Feb 04, 2020 11:17 (IST) How am I a terrorist, asks Arvind Kejriwal

From what angle do I look like a terrorist, asks Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma was the first to use the term "terrorist" for the Delhi Chief Minister on January 25, on the campaign trail. He had implied that if Mr Kejriwal returned to power, then "Shaheen Bagh-type" of people will take over the streets. He was served notice by the Election Commission, which had already ordered a four-day campaign ban on him for incendiary remarks.

The AAP had complained to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer demanding an FIR (first information report) against Mr Verma.



Feb 04, 2020 11:14 (IST) If we had the police, Shaheen Bagh road would have been opened in 2 hours: Arvind Kejriwal

"We are the first and only party in India since independence which has shown the people of this country that elections and votes are on schools, hospitals, electricity and water," says Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"If we had the police under us, the Shaheen Bagh road would have been opened in 2 hours," he adds.

Feb 04, 2020 11:11 (IST) BJP doesn't want any solution to Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Chief Minister

BJP doesn't want any solution to Shaheen Bagh. There is one way at Shaheen Bagh that needs to be opened. Amit Shah is so powerful, why can't he as a home minister get that one particular road open? Asks Arvind Kejriwal. BJP doesn't want any solution to Shaheen Bagh. There is one way at Shaheen Bagh that needs to be opened. Amit Shah is so powerful, why can't he as a home minister get that one particular road open? Asks Arvind Kejriwal.

Feb 04, 2020 11:06 (IST) Even BJP, Congress happy with work done in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The good thing is that this is the first time in independent India that votes are being asked for work that has actually been done, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal tells NDTV.

"We will be happy with whatever the mandate is. The decision of Delhi citizens will be our command," he adds.

'Wherever we go, the first thing we ask the people is that are you all happy with the work done? And lots and lots of hands go up in approval. Everyone is happy with the work done. Even the supporters of BJP and Congress are happy with the work we have done."