D Suresh Babu (left) was driving in Secunderabad when the accident happened.

A case of rash driving was registered against Telugu film producer D Suresh Babu Monday after his car allegedly knocked down a couple and their son on a scooter in Secunderabad, police said.

The accident happened Sunday night when the car he was driving, hit the two-wheeler coming from opposite direction.

The police have issued also a notice to the producer asking him to appear before them or the court for investigation.