TDP Alleges 'Conspiracy' After Poll Body Transfers 3 Andhra IPS Officers

"The transfers are a direct threat to Chandrababu Naidu's safety," TDP spokesperson K Rammohan Rao said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said today that the decision of the Election Commission to transfer three IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh is "the culmination of a well-hatched conspiracy" by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This comes a day after the Election Commission transferred three IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh after YSRCP leaders accused them of working in favour of N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

The Election Commission issued transfer orders to Intelligence Director General AB Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa SP Rahul Dev Sharma and Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam.

In this regard, TDP spokesperson K Rammohan Rao said: "The direction of the EC to act upon frivolous complaint of YSRCP without following due procedures and principles of natural justice is not only unjustified but also unconstitutional. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been provided with Z plus security as he has the highest level of security threat. He had suffered an assassination attempt in the past. The director general intelligence directly supervises the security of Andhra Chief Minister and this attempt of the EC during the election campaigning is nothing but a threat to his security."

Mr Ra added that the transfer of three officers has been deliberately directed at a time when the investigation in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy is at a critical stage.

"No reason was mentioned for the transfer of concerned officers and they were not even given an opportunity to present their versions as a measure of principles of natural justice. Further, the transfer of Kadapa SP hampers the investigation into the brutal murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy in his residence. The transfer of SP Kadapa based on the complaint filed by YSRCP leaders, who themselves are accused in the murder. Presently, the investigation is at a critical stage and the transfer of IPS officers compromises the pace and outcome of the investigation," he said.

Mr Rao alleged that the Election Commission preferred to be a "mute spectator" to the TDP''s complaint regarding a criminal conspiracy by YSRCP to delete the names of TDP voters through "pseudonymous" Form 7 applications.

