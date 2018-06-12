In Andhra Pradesh, All-Women Security Team 'Subhadra Vahini' To Help Passengers

Started on Monday, Subhadra Vahini is a group of 32 railway personnel comprising 16 from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and an equal number from the commercial wing of the division.
To get in touch with Subhadra Vahini, women can dial on the toll-free number 182.
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday told ANI that the safety of passengers is of utmost importance for the Railway Ministry.
"The mindset of people has changed towards the Railways during the tenure of the present government. Today, the Indian Railways is focusing on passenger safety and is putting its best foot forward to see how we can upgrade infrastructure to improvise and address the areas which affect the consumer directly," Mr Goyal said.
He also said that the government is investing in technology to ease up travelling.
"The Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are being used to ensure the safety of passengers. We are also focusing on how to improve the productivity of our employers," he added.