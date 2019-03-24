Furniture Set On Fire At YSR Congress Office After Lawmaker Denied Ticket

They burnt the furniture in the office and then shouted slogans to express their dissent.

A faction of YSR Congress Party in Paderu in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Saturday set the furniture in the party's office on fire after Visweswar Raju was denied an MLA ticket.

Mr Raju was anticipating a ticket from the Paderu Assembly constituency. However, he did not get the ticket.

Mr Raju's dissatisfied followers alleged that despite their hardwork to strengthen the party, their leader was denied a ticket.

The faction reached the party office after YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a public meeting at Paderu. They burnt the furniture in the office and then shouted slogans to express their dissent.

Andhra Pradesh will go to polls on April 11, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

