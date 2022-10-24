Andhra Woman, 11 Others Attacked With Knife And Iron Rod By Spurned Lover

Further details are awaited.

A young woman and 11 members of her family were seriously injured after a man attacked them with an iron rod and a knife in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

The incident happened in Firangipuram where the man, identified as Peram Edukondalu and claiming to be in love with the woman, attacked her and her family members.

The woman and two other critically wounded were shifted to Guntur General Hospital while the other nine people were admitted to the Narasaraopet Government Hospital.

According to reports, the woman has been engaged to another person. The man, unable to accept the rejection, attacked her and her family in a fit of rage.

