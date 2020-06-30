Andhra Tourism Hotel Employee Attacks Woman, Hits Her Over Wearing Mask

Nellore: The video shows the man dragging a woman from her seat and hitting her.

An employee of a hotel under the tourism department of Andhra Pradesh has been arrested after he was caught on camera assaulting a differently-abled woman contract worker. The man attacked her in a fit of rage after she asked him to wear a face mask, the police said.

The man worked at the hotel as a deputy manager.

The incident took place in Nellore on June 27.

A disturbing video, which is being widely shared, shows the man, in an orange shirt, walking to an office room and dragging a woman seated at her desk by her hair. She is pulled to the ground following which the man repeatedly beats her. Three to four people try to stop him from assaultuig the woman. The man is seen hitting the woman with a an object as one of the other men tries to pull him away.

The man was eventually led out of the room. He was arrested and made to take a test for coronavirus.

S Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, wrote on Twitter, "Case has been booked by Nellore Police @sp_nlr, person arrested and under judicial remand. We w ensure justice is done. Will not tolerate such action."

Reacting to the video, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted, "I am going to take it up right away. He needs to be booked for his act."