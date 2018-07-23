Andhra MP Dresses As Famous Saint-Poet To Raise Special Status Demand

Naramalli Sivaprasad often dresses as different characters to grab attention.

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker today dressed as Annamayya, a famous poet and devotee of Lord Balaji, to the parliament. He was protesting against the centre over the demand of special status category status for Andhra Pradesh. He threw a gold silk drape around his shoulders, tied a yellow waist band and was seen holding an iktara, a one-string instrument associated with saint-poets, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the parliament complex.

This isn't the first time when Naramalli Sivaprasad has resorted to theatrics to register his protest. Earlier, he had dressed as a woman, washerman, Swachh Bharat worker and a student during the Budget session to raise the special status demand.

From wearing a yellow sari to schoolboy shorts to the parliament and holding wiper to notebook, his creative costumes and props have been successful in grabbing the attention.

While raising his party's demand, the Chittoor MP had even called PM Modi as the "bad student of the class".

A doctor by profession, Mr Sivaprasad has acted in movies as well. He became a lawmaker in 1999 and has served as a minister in Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet.

Meanwhile, the TDP members have been protesting both inside and outside the parliament demanding the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The TDP's Jayadev Galla, whose opening speech during the no-confidence motion trended on social media, said they will continue to protest and won't let their issues be unheard.

"Even after the no-confidence motion, our issues have remained the same. We presented all facts and figures. The Prime Minister didn't bother to answer our questions. We have been hearing the same statements for the past several years. We don't have any option left. So we will continue our protest. We cannot let our issues remain unaddressed," said the 52-year-old Guntur lawmaker.

