Andhra MLA Defends Flower Welcome Amid Lockdown As Video Sparks Row

As she walks, flowers are showered at her feet by villagers. It is no coronavirus warrior but an MLA of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress basking in a grand welcome at a village where she had gone to inaugurate a public tap. Actor-turned-politician RK Roja, trolled over the widely-shared video, says she accepted the gesture as she did not want to “hurt the feelings” of the villagers.

"I did not expect such a grand welcome. However, I accepted their gesture as I did not wish to hurt their sentiments," said the YSR Congress legislator on her visit to Puttur town.

"Each person involved during the programme maintained social distancing and wore masks," she added.

Visuals of the welcome were compared by many to similar gestures for doctors and other health care staff on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.

Her defence followed allegations by the opposition Telugu Desam Party that she had violated the coronavirus lockdown by going for the event, where people were seen standing close.

People were seen in masks and gloves but the crowds at the event drew criticism on social media. The MLA also distributed ration after the inauguration, and villagers queued up for it.



Ms Roja hit back at critics with an allegation.

The TDP, she said, was blaming her instead of doing anything for the residents of Puttur town.

"Though Puttur's MLA is a TDP leader, the people here have been suffering due to water and power shortage for several years. The state government has come forward to help these people," said Ms Roja.



She said she had been invited by residents for the inauguration of a bore well in a part of Puttur, which is in Chittoor district.



"The TDP leaders are unnecessarily making it an issue,” the MLA complained.

A former actor in Telugu and Tamil cinema, Ms Roja has acted with Rajini Kanth, Chiranjeevi and other top heroes. She is also a popular TV host.

