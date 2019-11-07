After Telangana Officer Set Ablaze, Andhra Officer Puts Up Rope In Office

Uma Maheswari has tied up a rope inside her office to stop people from coming close to her.

Villagers who visit Uma Maheswari, a tehsildar in Andhra Prasesh's Kurnool, are allowed to meet the official from behind a rope that has been put up in her chamber. If they have to pass documents, they have to maintain a safe distance.

The official says that the recent attack on Telangana official, who was burnt alive in her office chamber, forced her to take such a move. "I panicked after Vijaya Reddy's murder," Ms Maheswari says.

Vijaya Reddy, a tehsildar with the state revenue department, was burnt alive by an angry land owner at her office in Abdullapurmet on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, the accused Ms Reddy's office with passbooks related to his property and set her on fire. Although Vijaya Reddy's fellow-employees wrapped her in a blanket in an attempt to douse the flames, she died soon afterwards.

Sources said that the accused had sneaked a bottle of kerosene into Vijaya Reddy's office along with his land documents.

