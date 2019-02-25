4 Dead, 11 In Hospital After Consuming Toxic Liquid In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: February 25, 2019 02:51 IST
Three of the 11 people in hospital are said to be in a critical condition. (Representational)


Visakhapatnam: 

Four people were killed and several others hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh's Gajuwaka on Sunday after consuming a toxic liquid, probably an industrial spirit that they mistook as alcohol, police said.

Police said they were all scrap vendors who stumbled upon a plastic can containing the liquid in a dump yard. Presuming it to be alcohol, the men drank it.

District Collector K Bhaskar, police and excise officials visited the hospital where 11 people were admitted. Three were reported to be in critical condition.

The liquid samples have been sent for the examination.

