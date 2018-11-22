1 Arrested In Amritsar Grenade Attack Case That Killed 3, Injured 20

The attack was allegedly carried out by a bike-borne person inside Nirankari Bhavan

The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the grenade attack on a religious congregation killing three people and around 20 injured on November 18.

The arrested person, Bikramjit Singh, was produced before the court today and sent for five days police remand.

The attack was allegedly carried out by a bike-borne person at the religious congregation inside the Nirankari Bhavan at Adhiwala village near Rajasansi area.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday assured that the investigating agencies had already got "some leads" and culprits would soon be caught.

Speaking to media, after visiting the blast site, Mr Singh had said: "We are taking this blast very seriously. A full investigation is going on. Some leads have been found and I am hopeful that we will soon catch the culprits."

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the national forensic team are already at the blast site. It is difficult to say anything before the investigation is completed," he added.

Taking cognisance of the prevailing situation, the Punjab government provided free treatment to all those who sustained injuries. The administration also announced to provide jobs to the victims of the incident.