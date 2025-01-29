Advertisement

Dive Into The DeepSeek: The Chinese AI Startup That's 'Deeply' Shaking Up Silicon Valley

DeepSeek's disruption comes at an awkward moment for the US President Donald Trump, who launched The Stargate Project- a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Dive Into The DeepSeek: The Chinese AI Startup That's 'Deeply' Shaking Up Silicon Valley
DeepSeek, a Chinese LLM, has come as a latest disruptor to the global AI scene.

The AI arms race just experienced perhaps its biggest shock yet. Enter DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup shaking up the industry by offering a high-performance LLM at a fraction of the cost.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Wall Street wasn't ready- Nvidia's stock plunged nearly $600 billion, fearing what this disruption could mean for U.S. tech dominance. DeepSeek's latest V3 model was reportedly trained for just $5.5M, compared to the massive $100M needed for ChatGPT.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

At the same time, AI's energy consumption is under scrutiny. Today, one day of global ChatGPT usage could rival the energy needs of small cities. Even Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said in March 2024, "I think we still don't appreciate the energy needs of this (AI) technology". Yet DeepSeek claims its simpler processes and modular scaling drastically reduce costs and energy requirements - it claims to be 40% more efficient than ChatGPT.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

But this disruption comes at an awkward moment. Just days into his second term, US President Donald Trump launched The Stargate Project, a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment to keep America ahead in the AI race. With SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI backing the initiative, the U.S. is doubling down on AI supremacy. DeepSeek's training model costs put a big question mark on the investment required to reach 'the future of AI'.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Trump himself acknowledged DeepSeek's rise, calling it "a wake-up call" for the U.S.

Is this the start of a significant AI power shift? The world is (deep)seeking answers.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
DeepSeek AI, DeepSeek Vs ChatGPT, Stargate Project
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com