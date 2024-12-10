China Leapfrogs In The Global AI Race With Over 230 Million Users

Chinese businesses are adopting AI at an unprecedented rate. According to a SAS survey, 83% of Chinese business decision-makers report using generative AI in their organizations, far outpacing the global average of 54%. This adoption is widespread and strategic, as two-thirds of users use AI for answering questions and one-third as work assistants for tasks like generating meeting transcripts and slides.

The report further mentions that the Chinese government is actively encouraging the AI landscape, approving more than one AI model every day over the last six months.

Interestingly, in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released an Artificial Intelligence Preparedness Index (AIPI) Dashboard tracking 174 economies globally for AI readiness. China, with an index score of 0.63 ranks 31st. According to the index, the top 5 countries most prepared for AI are Singapore (0.80), Denmark (0.78), the United States (0.77), Netherlands (0.76), and Estonia (0.75). India holds the 72nd position.

As the world is watching, China's AI revolution continues to unfold, promising a reshaping of its digital economy and potentially of the global technological landscape.

The chip war has just gotten intense.