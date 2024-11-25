Britain, NATO Must Stay Ahead In 'New AI Arms Race', Says UK Minister Amid Russian Cyber Threat

Britain and its NATO allies must stay ahead in "the new AI arms race", British cabinet office minister Pat McFadden will say on Monday, warning that Russian cyber criminals are increasingly targeting countries that support Ukraine.

Addressing a NATO Cyber Defence Conference in London, McFadden will unveil Britain's plans to set up a new Laboratory for AI (artificial intelligence) security to help create better cyber defence tools and organise intelligence on attacks.

In the latest warning about Moscow stepping up cyber attacks on nations backing Ukraine, McFadden will call on the U.S.-led military alliance, businesses and institutions to do "everything they can to lock their own digital doors" to protect themselves from what he called an increasingly aggressive Russia.

"Cyber war is now a daily reality. One where our defences are constantly being tested," he will say, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.

"The extent of the threat must be matched by the strength of our resolve to combat it and to protect our citizens and systems. Seventy-five years after its foundation, it is clear we need NATO more than ever."

Moscow has previously denied that it carries out cyberattacks, and officials have cast such accusations as attempts to incite anti-Russian sentiment.

McFadden will say AI could be weaponised against those countries supportive of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022 to step up what he described as the daily reality of cyber warfare against Britain and its allies.

"AI is already revolutionising many parts of life - including national security. But as we develop this technology, there's a danger it could be weaponised against us because our adversaries are also looking at how to use AI on the physical and cyber battlefield," he will say.

McFadden's role as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster includes responsibility for British national and cyber security.

The new laboratory, supported with an initial 8.22 million pounds ($10.3 million) of government funding, will bring together academic and government experts to assess the impact of AI on national security and better understand its use by Russia.

"Be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and others in this room are watching Russia. We know exactly what they are doing, and we are countering their attacks both publicly and behind the scenes," McFadden will say. "That's why we support Ukraine in its fight to decide its own destiny."

