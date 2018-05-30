OBC Man In Gujarat Added Sinh To His Name, Forced To Shave Moustache Police detained four persons from Godh village in Palanpur taluka of Banaskantgujarata district after a video of the purported incident was circulated on the social media.

A 23-year-old man from an OBC community in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has alleged that members of the Rajput community forced him to "shave off" his moustache for adding 'Sinh' to his name which was printed on the invitation cards for a function, police said today.



Complainant Ranjit Thakor, a resident of Manaka village, had alleged that some men from the Rajput community from Godh village abducted him on May 27 evening and forced him to cut his moustache for adding suffix 'Sinh' to his name.



In the video, Mr Thakor is purportedly seen apologising to some men at a secluded place and shaving off his moustache using a razor.



In the background, some men can be heard purportedly asking Mr Thakor to withdraw all the invitation cards distributed by his family members for a social event scheduled to be held at their residence on June 3.



"Looking at the seriousness of the issue, we have detained four persons, including a minor. We will take strict action against those who are trying to create enmity between communities and are circulating such videos," said Superintendent of Police, Banaskantha, Niraj Badgujar.



An FIR was registered yesterday against unidentified persons, said Police Sub Inspector, A Y Patel.



Mr Thakor's father Bhikhaji Thakor said that some Rajput men from Godh village had been unhappy since his son's name got printed as 'Ranjitsinh' on the invitation cards for the June 3 function.



"Though it is common that men from the Thakor community also use 'Sinh' suffix, some Rajputs from Godh village did not like it when my son's name was printed as 'Ranjitsinh'. That is why they abducted my son and forced him to shave off his moustache on Sunday," he claimed.



Last week, a group of Rajputs had clashed with Dalits in Dholka town in Ahmedabad after a Dalit man decided to add the suffix 'Sinh' to his name.



