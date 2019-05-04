Lioness Found Dead In Gir, Teeth, Nail Marks Found On Carcass

Gujarat, the last abode of Asiatic lions, is home to around 600 lions. (Representational)

A lioness has been found dead in Gujarat's Gir forest, an official said on Friday. The lioness's carcass was found near a small river on Thursday.

Primary investigation has revealed the lioness was killed in infighting, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) DT Vasavada said.

"We found canine teeth and nail injury marks on the animal's body, which suggest the that it died in infighting," he added

Since February this year, four cubs, two lions and one lioness have been found dead in the Gir forest.

