Gujarat Congress Corporator Alleges He Was Kidnapped Amid Mayoral Polls

Ankit Barot claimed he was taken from a farmhouse to a place on Madhya Pradesh border (Representational)

A Congress corporator has alleged that he was Sunday kidnapped by BJP's Gandhinagar mayoral candidate's husband due to which he could not vote in the polls Monday.

The BJP's Rita Patel and Congress' Pinky Patel are pitted against each for the post of mayor of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation or GMC.

The Congress has 15 members in the GMC against the BJP's 17.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Congress corporator Ankit Barot claimed that Ketan Patel, husband of BJP's Rita Patel, and another person were behind his kidnapping as he had refused to shift allegiance to the BJP.

Mr Barot returned to Gandhinagar Monday after voting for the post of mayor and deputy mayor was completed.

"I was kidnapped by Ketan Patel who took me in a vehicle on the pretext of meeting the local MLA in connection with the mayoral poll. I was then handed over to a group of people who took me to a farmhouse, snatched my mobile phone and threatened me with a revolver," Mr Barot told reporters.

Mr Barot claimed he was then taken from the farmhouse to a place on the Madhya Pradesh border.

Speaking on the issue, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said, "Barot met me and said that one Ketan Patel and another person known to him kidnapped him on Sunday."

"Barot has said that he was handed over to persons unknown to him who took him to a farm house, before being taken to another place in the early hours of Monday," the SP added.

Mr Chavda said that Mr Barot had told police that the kidnappers dropped him near Gandhinagar Monday.

He added that a case was in the process of being registered.

Ashok Patel, former BJP lawmaker and relative of Rita Patel, said that they were ready to face any investigation, adding that Mr Barot has levelled charges against them at the behest of the Congress.

Meanwhile, the election of mayor and deputy mayor was held Monday amid ruckus created by Congress corporators over Mr Barot's absence.

The Gujarat High Court, in an earlier order, stated that the results of Monday's polls should not be declared and it be handed over to the court in a sealed cover.

The high court is hearing a petition challenging the election of previous mayor Pravin Patel, who had shifted from Congress to BJP.

The matter will come up for hearing on November 22, and the mayoral poll result will be handed over to the high court on that day.