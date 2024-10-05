UP Student Posts Obscene Video Of Teacher On Instagram; 4 Detained

The age of all the four detained students will be checked whether they are over 18 years old

Four students have been detained by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Agra for circulating an obscene video of a school teacher and blackmailing her.

The teacher, a resident of Agra, taught at a school in Mathura. She gave extra classes to a Class 10 student, who was weak in studies, in Agra.

The police said the student over a period of time grew closer to her and took an obscene video of the teacher with his mobile phone. He then blackmailed her into maintaining a physical relationship, the police said.

When the teacher distanced herself, the student shared the video with three of his friends in his village, the police said.

".The matter worsened when the teacher started distancing herself from the student and blocked his number. This angered the student and he sent the obscene video to three friends in his village," Agra senior police officer Suraj Rai told reporters.

The students shared the video on WhatsApp with more people and also created a page on Instagram, the police said.

The teacher went to the Mission Shakti Abhiyan centre, where she told them she thought of dying by suicide due to the humiliation, the police said. She received support there, after which she approached the police.

The age of all the four detained students will be checked whether they are over 18 years old. The teacher had said the student seemed overage.