In Agra Makeover For Trump Visit, Water Released Into Yamuna, Fresh Paint

Donald Trump is set to visit India next week for a two day visit.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day India visit next week, Agra is witnessing a makeover of sorts. Streets are being painted and fresh water is being released in Yamuna, one of the most important rivers in the country.

A security team from the United States visited the iconic Taj Mahal, counted among the most beautiful monuments in the country, on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the city the same day to review arrangements.

In the last few days, more than 500 cusecs of water has been released in Yamuna, often called the lifeline of Delhi and UP, by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. The river, which passes through Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, has suffered heavily from industrial and sewage pollution in the last few decades.

The move is likely to reduce the "foul smell" from the Yamuna, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) assistant engineer Arvind Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"If 500 cusecs of water has been released into the Yamuna to control pollution, it will improve the oxygen level in the river in Mathura and in Agra. It may not make the river water fit for drinking, but could reduce foul smell," he said.

A makeover is also being given to the streets between Agra Airport and Taj Mahal. More than 3,000 artists from Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan will present cultural events along the 13-km route when President Trump visits the city. Over 20,000 school kids who have been screened, are also expected to line up the route.