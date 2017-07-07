UN Security Council Sanctions Splinter Group Of Pakistani Taliban

The United Nations Security Council has sanctioned a splinter group of the Pakistan Taliban, subjecting it to assets freeze and an arms embargo. The Security Council's Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee yesterday added Jamaat-Ul-Ahrar (JuA) to the ISIS and Al Qaeda sanctions list.The terror outfit is also known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaat ul Ahrar and is located in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan as well as in Mohmand Agency, in the tribal areas of Pakistan.According to information on the UN website, Jamaat-Ul-Ahrar is the splinter group of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and is associated with ISIS.Formed in August 2014 in Pakistan, the group operates from Nangarhar Province and Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.