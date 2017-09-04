South Korea Missile Exercise After North Korea Nuke Test: Yonhap

South Korea's military said the range to the simulated targets were equivalent to the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in its northeastern province.

World | | Updated: September 04, 2017 06:02 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
South Korea Missile Exercise After North Korea Nuke Test: Yonhap

South Korea's drill involved involved Hyunmoo ballistic missile and the F-15K fighter jets. (AFP)

Seoul:  South Korea launched a ballistic missile exercise late Sunday in response to Pyongyang's provocative detonation of what it claimed was a miniaturised hydrogen bomb, state news agency Yonhap reported.

The South's military conducted a live-fire exercise simulating an attack on the North's nuclear site, hitting "designated targets in the East Sea", the report added, quoting the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The training came in response to the North's sixth nuclear test... and involved the country's Hyunmoo ballistic missile and the F-15K fighter jets," it said.

The South's military said the range to the simulated targets were equivalent to the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in its northeastern province.

US President Donald Trump Sunday criticised Seoul.

South Korea, Trump said, "is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!"

The United States warned it could launch a "massive military response" to threats from North Korea.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READOn Combat Roles For Women, Here's What India's New Defence Minister Said
South KoreaSouth Korea military drillNorth korea missileHydrogen bomb

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................