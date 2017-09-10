PM Narendra Modi And Shinzo Abe To Lay Foundation Stone For Bullet Train Project On Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone for the bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a project which will cost around Rs 1.10 lakh crore and is being partially funded by Japan.

World | | Updated: September 10, 2017 05:50 IST
The bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will accommodate 750 people

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone for the proposed Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail Network, commonly known as the bullet train, on September 14 in the Gujarat city, railway officials said today.

The bullet train, which has a capacity to accommodate 750 people, is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from seven to three hours.

A sum of around Rs 1.10 lakh crore will be spent on the project that is being partially funded by Japan.

The target for its completion is December 2023, though officials say there are indications that the government may seek an earlier deadline of 2022.

The train will stop at each of the 12 railway stations on the route, but only for 165 seconds. A 21-km-long tunnel will be dug between Boisar and Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, of which seven kilometers will be under water.

The entire line will be at an elevation of around 20 meters which will reduce land acquisition.

After the laying of the foundation stone, an investment summit will also be held between the Indian side and a Japanese delegation comprising representatives from Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

