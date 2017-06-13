Shots Fired At Rail Station Near Munich, Several Injured: Police

Highlights A handgun was used at S-Bahn station Unterfoehring German police said they had cleared the station The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons

Situation on the spot secured by police forces. The area around the suburban train station #Unterfohring is being cordoned off. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017

Suburban train station #Unterfohring – Several persons wounded by gunshots. Police woman seriously wounded. One person has been arrested. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017

A shooting at a railway station outside the southern German city of Munich today left several persons injured, police said, adding that the scene had been secured."A handgun was used during a police operation at S-Bahn station Unterfoehring. Several injured," police said, referring to a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city.It was not immediately clear whether it was a police officer or an assailant who had fired. Police said they had cleared the station.German Police also tweeted following the incident.Bavarian radio reported: "According to police information it is probably not a terrorist attack".Police has now confirmed that there was 'no political or religious motive' behind the Munich shooting.(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)