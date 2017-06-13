Shots Fired At Rail Station Near Munich, Several Injured: Police

It was not immediately clear whether it was a police officer or an assailant who had fired. Police said they had cleared the station.

World | Updated: June 13, 2017 14:02 IST
Police said they cleared S-Bahn station Unterfoehring station, near Munich where gunshots were fired.

Munich, Germany: 

Highlights

  1. A handgun was used at S-Bahn station Unterfoehring
  2. German police said they had cleared the station
  3. The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons
A shooting at a railway station outside the southern German city of Munich today left several persons injured, police said, adding that the scene had been secured.

"A handgun was used during a police operation at S-Bahn station Unterfoehring. Several injured," police said, referring to a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city.

It was not immediately clear whether it was a police officer or an assailant who had fired. Police said they had cleared the station.

German Police also tweeted following the incident. Bavarian radio reported: "According to police information it is probably not a terrorist attack".

Police has now confirmed that there was 'no political or religious motive' behind the Munich shooting.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)
 

