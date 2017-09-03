New 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Detected In North Korea Due To 'Cave In': China

A second earthquake due to a "cave in" has been detected near North Korea's nuclear test site, the China Earthquake Network Center said Sunday, minutes after a major explosion recorded by US experts indicated a sixth atomic test.The new 4.6 magnitude quake at a depth of zero kilometers could be due to a "collapse (cave in)" Chinese authorities said, without giving further details.The first -- of 6.3 magnitude according to the US Geological Survey -- could be the North's sixth nuclear test, Seoul's military said, adding that it was detected near the North's Punggye-ri test site.Japan said it had confirmed such a test.USGS said the tremor was located 24 kilometers northeast of Sungjibaegam, in North Hamgyeong province. "It's an explosion rather than an earthquake," Jana Pursley, a USGS geophysicist, told AFP.China said it also had detected a seismic shock of 6.3 magnitude caused by a "presumed explosion".The second tremor was at the same location, according to latitude and longitude coordinates provided by the centre.The apparent test came just hours after Pyongyang claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile.