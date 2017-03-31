Former Donald Trump Advisor Flynn Offers Testimony For Immunity: Report

Ousted White House national security advisor Michael Flynn has agreed to provide testimony to officials investigating alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, in exchange for immunity from prosecution, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.According to the daily, Mr Flynn proposed his deal to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the House and Senate intelligence committees.My Flynn, a close advisor on Trump's 2016 campaign, was forced to step down as President Trump's national security advisor last month, after making misleading statements about talks he had held with Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak concerning Washington's sanctions on Moscow.The Journal said it "wasn't clear" what exactly Mr Flynn had offered to discuss, but cited one unnamed official as saying the retired army general's bid for immunity suggested potential "legal jeopardy."At least four separate congressional investigations are underway into allegations that Moscow tried to swing November's presidential election in Mr Trump's favor, as questions swirl about whether some in the Republican's inner circle colluded with Russia.A former US military intelligence chief, Michael Flynn was generously paid to attend a gala of Russia's RT television in late 2015, where he sat together with Mr Putin, raising suspicions of some critics about too-close ties with Moscow.His ouster came amid controversy over his discussions with Mr Kislyak in late December, when the Barack Obama administration was hitting Russia with retaliatory sanctions and expulsions for its election interference.Soon after Mr Flynn resigned, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any Russia-related inquiries, following the revelation that he also met Mr Kislyak before Donald Trump took office - contrary to Sessions's testimony during his confirmation hearing.