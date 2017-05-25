Ex-Greek PM Lucas Papademos Hurt In Car Blast: Reports

State media ERT said Papademos, Prime Minister from 2011 to 2012, had been targeted by a letter bomb.

World | | Updated: May 25, 2017 22:06 IST
Lucas Papademos was also chief of Greece's national bank from 1994 to 2002.

Athens:  Greek former prime minister Lucas Papademos was hurt Thursday when an explosive device went off inside his car in Athens, state news agencies said.

State TV ERT said Mr Papademos and his driver were both "seriously hurt" and rushed to a nearby hospital. 

"We are shocked. I wish to condemn this heinous act," media minister Nikos Pappas told the station. 

ERT said Mr Papademos, Prime Minister from 2011 to 2012, had been targeted by a letter bomb. 

A police source said a number of people had been hurt but could not say if Mr Papademos himself was in the car at the time of the blast.
 

