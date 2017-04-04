Donald Trump Impersonator Talk Show To Hit US TV Screens

Donald Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik is returning to US television screens this month to host a late-night show in the guise of the Republican president, Comedy Central announced Monday."I would get incredible ratings, some of the best ratings, huge ratings, great ratings," said Atamanuik in character on a trailer advertising "The President Show" which will debut on April 27."I'll have the best guests, the most beautiful women. It will be so funny, the most funny show," he added on a set made to look like Air Force One.The premise for the show is the US president's desire to bypass the mainstream media -- which he famously distrusts -- to host a late-night show direct from the Oval Office.It will broadcast weekly at 11:30 pm after "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.""Just like a certain chief executive in Washington, 'The President Show' gleefully tosses out the rulebook of its predecessors," said Comedy Central.Atamanuik, who has received critical acclaim for his Trump impersonations, added: "Laughing at the president is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department."But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy," he said.