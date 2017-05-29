Donald Trump Has 'Weakened' The West, Hurt EU Interests: German Foreign Minister

"The short-sighted policies of the American government stand against the interests of the European Union," he said.

World | | Updated: May 29, 2017 20:30 IST
Berlin, Germany:  US President Donald Trump's actions have "weakened" the West, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Monday, while also charging that Trump's "short-sighted" policies hurt EU interests.

"Anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace in Europe at risk," Gabriel said.

"The short-sighted policies of the American government stand against the interests of the European Union," he said, adding that "the West has become smaller, at least it has become weaker."

