'You Can Never Exit,' Wrote Madurai Teen On 'Blue Whale' Before Suicide

A 19-year-old hung himself at his home in Tamil Nadu's Madurai yesterday, allegedly after getting pulled into the online Blue Whale challenge. "Blue Whale - This is not a game but danger. Once you enter, you can never exit," Vignesh wrote in a suicide note that the police found.The police found the telling image of a whale carved into Vignesh's left arm with "Blue Whale" written below it.Vignesh was a second year commerce student at a private college. His friends have reportedly told the police he was spending more time than usual on his phone - the only clue that he was deeply engaged in the game.This is the first death reported in Tamil Nadu linked to the deadly game that has been blamed for at least three more suicides this month, in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.Many states have banned the internet-based game after reports of teen suicides linked to the Blue Whale Challenge. Authorities have also asked parents to keep a close watch on their children's online activities.The Blue Whale Game originated in Russia; some 100 deaths across the world have been linked to it.The game draws in people, mostly children and teenagers, through online chat rooms. The curator usually sniffs out vulnerable candidates and switches to a private chat mode where the player has to take up 50 macabre dares. These include cutting oneself, isolating oneself from friends, listening to disturbing songs, spending time in graveyards, watching horror movies and finally, jumping off a building. For the last dare, the player is given a choice - kill yourself or kill someone else.The government and the police have tried to check the spread of the game but it is difficult to track it as there is no site or app.They have urged social networking sites to act and also advised parents to track their children's online activities.The creator, 22-year-old Philipp Budeikin, was arrested earlier this year and sent to jail for three years. He had said in an interview that he was "eliminating people who do not represent any value, cause harm or will cause harm to the society".