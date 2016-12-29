Why Can't Jayalalithaa's Body Be Exhumed: Madras High Court Questions Her Death

Weeks after J Jayalalithaa's death in Chennai, the Madras High Court has raised doubts and asked why her body cannot be exhumed."Media has raised a lot of doubts, personally I also have doubts in Jayalalithaa's death," says Justice Vaidyalingam said on a petition asking for an investigation into how the former Chief Minister died."When she was admitted in hospital, it was said that she was on proper diet. At least after her death now, the truth should be revealed," the judge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.The court has asked for a complete health report.Ms Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after over two months at the Apollo Hospital. The three-time Chief Minister was buried with state honours at Chennai's Marina Beach, near her mentor MG Ramachandran.A day before doctors pronounced her dead, she suffered a massive cardiac arrest.In the weeks before that, the ruling AIADMK had said that their chief was recovering and responding well to treatment.