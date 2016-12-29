Collapse
Expand

Why Can't Jayalalithaa's Body Be Exhumed: Madras High Court Questions Her Death

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: December 29, 2016 12:00 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Why Can't Jayalalithaa's Body Be Exhumed: Madras High Court Questions Her Death

J Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after over two months in a Chennai hospital

Chennai:  Weeks after J Jayalalithaa's death in Chennai, the Madras High Court has raised doubts and asked why her body cannot be exhumed.

"Media has raised a lot of doubts, personally I also have doubts in Jayalalithaa's death," says Justice Vaidyalingam said on a petition asking for an investigation into how the former Chief Minister died.

"When she was admitted in hospital, it was said that she was on proper diet. At least after her death now, the truth should be revealed," the judge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The court has asked for a complete health report.

Ms Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after over two months at the Apollo Hospital. The three-time Chief Minister was buried with state honours at Chennai's Marina Beach, near her mentor MG Ramachandran.

A day before doctors pronounced her dead, she suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

In the weeks before that, the ruling AIADMK had said that their chief was recovering and responding well to treatment.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWhat Happened In Dhulagarh? 'Nothing,' Says Mamata Banerjee
Jayalalithaa deathJayalalithaa buriedJayalalithaa

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................